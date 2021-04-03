Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash

BERLIN, APRIL 2: Thomas Mueller admits Robert Lewandowski's knee injury could not have come at a worse time for Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga showdown at RB Leipzig and their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Poland striker was sidelined for four weeks after damaging ligaments in his right knee last Sunday during a World Cup qualifier.

Bayern lead second-placed Leipzig by four points in their bid for a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

"Injury to 'Lewy' is bitter news for us. It's the worst possible time," said Bayern forward Mueller.

"Well, others will have to step into the breach."

The statistics show Lewandowski's importance to Bayern.

The 32-year-old has scored 35 goals in 26 league games this term to put him within range of Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski will miss the Champions League first leg against PSG in Munich on Wednesday and the return game on April 13.

Should holders Bayern progress, Lewandowski would even face a race against time to be fit for the first leg of the semi-final against either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund on April 28.

Against Leipzig, Bayern coach Hansi Flick is likely to start Germany winger Serge Gnabry as a solo striker, playing in front of Mueller.

Selecting Lewandowski's under-study Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or moving Mueller forward are other options. Bayern are also missing suspended defenders Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng, meaning Niklas Suele is likely to partner David Alaba at centre-back. -AFP



















