Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Sports

Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BERLIN, APRIL 2: Thomas Mueller admits Robert Lewandowski's knee injury could not have come at a worse time for Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga showdown at RB Leipzig and their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Poland striker was sidelined for four weeks after damaging ligaments in his right knee last Sunday during a World Cup qualifier.
Bayern lead second-placed Leipzig by four points in their bid for a ninth straight Bundesliga title.
"Injury to 'Lewy' is bitter news for us. It's the worst possible time," said Bayern forward Mueller.
"Well, others will have to step into the breach."
The statistics show Lewandowski's importance to Bayern.
The 32-year-old has scored 35 goals in 26 league games this term to put him within range of Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.
Lewandowski will miss the Champions League first leg against PSG in Munich on Wednesday and the return game on April 13.
Should holders Bayern progress, Lewandowski would even face a race against time to be fit for the first leg of the semi-final against either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund on April 28.
Against Leipzig, Bayern coach Hansi Flick is likely to start Germany winger Serge Gnabry as a solo striker, playing in front of Mueller.
Selecting Lewandowski's under-study Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or moving Mueller forward are other options. Bayern are also missing suspended defenders Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng, meaning Niklas Suele is likely to partner David Alaba at centre-back.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty to face Andreescu in Miami final
Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash
Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week
Basque rivals finally meet in delayed Copa del Rey final
Juve look to reboot Serie A title defence in Turin derby
Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus
Tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games kicks off in Rajshahi
Rangpur registers 12-2 win against Dhaka in Basketball


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft