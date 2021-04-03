Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Sports

Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

MUMBAI, APRIL 2: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital Friday as a precautionary measure six days after announcing that he had coronavirus.
The 47-year-old "little master" of batting is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in the country of 1.3 billion people.
"As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised," Tendulkar said on Twitter.
"I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone."
Tendulkar is adored across India, and fans took to social media to wish their cricket "God" a speedy recovery.
Indian Premier League teams like the Delhi Capitals all released messages of goodwill.
"Wishing a speedy recovery to the little master," IPL player Mufaddal Vohra said on Twitter.
"Praying for the speedy recovery of Sachin Tendulkar," said Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, India's national cricket board.
Former Pakistan arch-rival Wasim Akram also sent special wishes.
"Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a six!" said Akram, who bowled at Tendulkar in his debut series as a 16-year-old.
"Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!"
Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer ever in Test matches and one-day internationals. He retired in 2013 after playing in 200 Tests, in which he made 15,921 runs.
He scored another 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and hit 100 centuries across both formats.
Just days before announcing he had the coronavirus, Tendulkar had led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series.
Three other players who took part in the so-called Road Safety World series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for the virus.
Crowds were allowed into the stadium in Mumbai for the matches.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty to face Andreescu in Miami final
Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash
Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week
Basque rivals finally meet in delayed Copa del Rey final
Juve look to reboot Serie A title defence in Turin derby
Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus
Tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games kicks off in Rajshahi
Rangpur registers 12-2 win against Dhaka in Basketball


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft