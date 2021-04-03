Tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games kicks off in Rajshahi

Tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2021 kicked-off at Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex in Rajshahi city amid a colourful ceremony on Friday.

The events are being held here from today to April 9 like other divisional headquarters as per decision of the government.

Some 124 players including 25 females from different parts of the country are taking part in five events of the tournament.

Bangladesh Olympic Association and Bangladesh Tennis Federation are jointly hosting the events here.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Humayun Kabir, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil were present on the occasion.

Complex Chairman Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu, General Secretary Ehsanul Huda Dulu and Tournament Director Muhammd Khashru were also present.

"We have already completed all sorts of preparations to conduct the tournament successfully," said Prof Sattar Tapu while talking to BSS.

Bangladesh Olympic Association has given a budget of TK 12 lakh for conducting the tournament.

He said a six-member doctor's team has been formed with requisite instruments and devices including thermal scanners to tackle the situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Sattar added that all the players and officials were asked to submit Covid-19 negative certificates before taking part in the tournament. -BSS

















