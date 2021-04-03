Rangpur registers 12-2 win against Dhaka in Basketball

Rangpur division booked a 12-2 points big win over host Dhaka in Friday's last match in women's event of Basketball discipline in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at the Basketball Gymnasium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Rangpur women clinched the win riding on the scorers Shetu, Munni, Rita and Muskan. Dhaka scorers Ramisa reduced the margin for the team.

Earlier in the afternoon, with participations of five divisional teams, the women's basketball event rolled in the afternoon as Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

A total of six matches were decided in the first-day of the event. The event was held in the three-on-three format and duration of each match was 10 minutes.

Host Dhaka booked a 8-4 win over Rajshahi in the first match while Chattogram defeated Rangpur by 7-5 points. Rajshahi found a 13-8 points win over Khulna in the third match, Chattogram beat Dhaka by 8-6 points in the fourth match and Chattogram defeated Khulna by 9-8 points in the fifth match.

After concluding four matches today (Saturday), the best teams will be awarded at 4:30 pm at the same venue. Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) President Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin will hand over the prizes as the chief guest.











