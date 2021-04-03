Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Sports

Maiden ICC U-19 Women's WC in Bangladesh postponed

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

The inaugural ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which was to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year has been deferred for the 2nd time and decided to stage in 2023. The event was originally slated for January this year.
The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former Indian captain Anil Kumble, had taken the decision during a virtual meeting on Thursday.
"The Board agreed to postpone the inaugural ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which was to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year," ICC said in a press release after the meeting.
"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the establishment and subsequent development of the U19 programmes in many countries and teams would not be able to prepare appropriately for a global event later this year," it rationalized.
All the member countries mutually agreed to defer the event for one year. The release said, "As such, the inaugural event will now take place in January 2023".
"Similarly, to allow teams the best possible preparation, the global qualifier for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, will also be postponed and will now be held in December 2021,"ICC confirmed.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty to face Andreescu in Miami final
Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash
Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week
Basque rivals finally meet in delayed Copa del Rey final
Juve look to reboot Serie A title defence in Turin derby
Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus
Tennis events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games kicks off in Rajshahi
Rangpur registers 12-2 win against Dhaka in Basketball


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft