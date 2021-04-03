Maiden ICC U-19 Women's WC in Bangladesh postponed

The inaugural ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which was to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year has been deferred for the 2nd time and decided to stage in 2023. The event was originally slated for January this year.

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former Indian captain Anil Kumble, had taken the decision during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

"The Board agreed to postpone the inaugural ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which was to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year," ICC said in a press release after the meeting.

"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the establishment and subsequent development of the U19 programmes in many countries and teams would not be able to prepare appropriately for a global event later this year," it rationalized.

All the member countries mutually agreed to defer the event for one year. The release said, "As such, the inaugural event will now take place in January 2023".

"Similarly, to allow teams the best possible preparation, the global qualifier for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, will also be postponed and will now be held in December 2021,"ICC confirmed.









