

Bangladesh champion of Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi

Bangladesh National Kabaddi Team became champion of the five-nation Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament beating Kenya by 34-28 points in the final on Friday night at Volleyball Stadium in Paltan, Dhaka. Earlier, the boys in red and green moved to the final as the unbeaten group champion beating all the four opponents. On the other hand, Kenya team moved to the final following a 37-36 points win over Sri Lanka in a decider match on Thursday. Bangladesh had a 32-29 points win over the same Kenya boys in the group round and was hopeful of a good result in the final. photo: Observer