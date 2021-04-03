

ICC brings significant changes in DRS system

"The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology. Umpire's Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains," Anil Kumble, the head of the ICC Cricket Committee said after the meeting, says an ICC press release on Thursday.

In addition, three other changes to the DRS and 3rd Umpire protocols were approved. For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire's Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

A player will be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

The 3rd Umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.

The interim COVID-19 regulations that were introduced in 2020 to allow international cricket to resume as quickly and safely as possible will continue to be applied which include the flexibility to be able to appoint home umpires where neutral umpires were previously required, the additional DRS review per team per innings in all formats, the ban on using saliva to polish the ball, and the availability of a COVID-19 replacement in Test matches.

The committees encouraged the more widespread appointment of neutral Elite Panel umpires whenever circumstances allow despite the excellent performances by the home umpires over the past nine months.

The recent introduction of replacement players for both concussion and COVID-19 prompted a discussion at the Cricket Committee on the more general use of replacement players in the international game. To better understand the implications of allowing players to be replaced during a match the definition of a First-Class Match will be changed to allow the unqualified use of replacement players.

The ICC Board agreed to allow Members to take up to seven additional players and / or support staff to accompany the squad of 23 to ICC senior events where a period of quarantine is required and / or teams are accommodated in a bio-secure bubble.

Two changes have been approved to the women's ODI playing conditions; firstly, the discretionary 5-over batting powerplay has been removed and secondly, all tied matches will be decided by a Super Over.



