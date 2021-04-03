

Bangladesh Games

Bangladesh Army won the all three medals in the men's marathon event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Athletics held on Friday at Army Stadium in the city.

Farid Mia won the day's first gold in the marathon event taking two hours forty six minute and thirty eight seconds and another athlete of Bangladesh Army Firoz Khan secured the silver with a time of two hours forty six minutes and forty seconds while Kamrul Islam bagged the bronze medal with time of two hours, fifty seven minutes and fifty seconds.

Meanwhile, in the men's hammer throw event, the gold medal, however, went to the Bangladesh Navy. Mohammad Mahfuz Hasan became the first to throw a hammer at a distance of 50.85 meters. Mohammad Shafiqul Islam of Bangladesh Army secured the silver medal at a distance of 48.74 meters while Mohammad Jewel Islam of Army got the bronze medal with a distance of 44.29 meters.



Army dominate cycling's first day

Bangladesh Army dominated the first day of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games cycling that began from Friday in the city's Hatirjheel area.

Army won the gold in the men's section of the 60-km road team trial covering the distance of one hour, thirty two minutes and five seconds. Bangladesh Jail finished second while Chattogram finished third in this event.

Army also surpassed everyone in the women's section of 30 km team time trial covering the distance of 53 minutes 25.21 seconds. Ansar and Chittagong Divisional Sports Association finished second and third position respectively.

Rakibul Hasan won gold in the men's section of the individual road time trial. The cyclist of Chattogram District Sports Association took 45 minutes 59.9 seconds.

Adnan Rahman of Dinajpur district bagged the silver with a time of 46 minute 2.5 seconds while Ribon Kumar Biswas secured the bronze medal.



Cumilla register victory in men's football

Host Cumilla district football team beat Rangpur district football team by 2-1 goals in a group B match of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games men's football event held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Hanif and Shakil scored one goal each for Cumilla in the 64th, and 74th minutes respectively while Hossen Ali scored a lone goal for Rangpur in the 70th minute of the match.

Earlier, in the day's first group B match, Satkhira district football team played out to a 2-2 goal draw with Cox's Bazar district football team held at the same venue.

In the proceeding, Siddikur Rahman scored a brace in the 31st and 42nd minutes for Satkhira while Sheikh Ahmed and Zahed netted one goal each for Cox's Bazar in the 9th and 90+2nd minutes respectively.

A total of ten teams, eight district teams along with BKSP and Bangladesh Army, are taking part in the meet, jointly organized by Bangladesh Football Federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association.



Big win for Ansar, Rajshahi in women's football

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party and Rajshahi district football team won their respective group A matches of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games women's football event

held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's first match, Ansar crushed Khulna district football team by 17-0 goals in the one-sided affairs.

In the day's match, Thuinu scored ten goals and Lida netted three goals while Munki, Rupa Akter, Sirat Sabrin and Shirin Akter supported them with a lone goal each for Ansar.

In the day's second match, Rajshahi district defeated Mymensingh district by 7-1 goals.

In the proceeding, Songkranti Bala and Shahina Akter struck twice each while Sumiya Akter, Srimori Karnofuli, and Nipa Rani supported them with a lone goal apiece for Rajshahi.

Nargis Akter scored the lone goal for Mymensingh.

With the day's victory, Rajshahi emerged group A champions while Ansar finished group runners-up to move to the semifinal.

A total of eight teams- seven district teams along with Ansar and VDP, split into two groups, are taking part in the competition.



Mymensingh, Rajshahi post win in men's hockey

Mymensingh and Rajshahi district football teams won their respective men's section matches of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Hockey held on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

In the day's first match, Mymensingh district team beat Cumilla district team by 3-1 goals with Foridul, Mazharul and Subbroto Paul scored one goal each for Mymensingh while Asibul Alom netted a lone goal for Cumilla.

In the day's second match, Rajshahi district team defeated Kurigram district team by 5-2 goals.

In the proceeding, Zahid, Bappi Kumar, Mostafizur, Rahid and Proshanto Kumar scored one goal each for Rajshahi while Shontosh and Kamran netted one goal apiece for Kurigram.



Chattola East Zone makes decent start

Hridoy Dev and Rihand Khan may missed out a well-deserved century but their 90 plus knock guided Chattola East Zone to a facile 63-run victory over Jahangirabad Central Zone in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Friday.

Opener Hridoy Dev scored a patient 94 while Rihad Khan made a rapid 93 as Chattola put up a decent 269 runs before being all out in 49.5 overs. Later, their bowlers came up with disciplined bowling to wrap up Jahangirabad for 206 in 46.2 overs.

Earlier in the opening day of the cricket event, Varendra North Zone crushed Chandrodip South Zone by 211 runs to make winning start.

There is no match of the cricket event today (Saturday). However Chattola East Zone will take of Chandrodip South Zone in their second game on Sunday.

Top two teams of the point table will battle for the prestigious gold medal on April 10, the day when the curtain of the Games will be closed.



Three matches of three on three basketball decided in opener

Three matches of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Three on Three Basketball Championship decided on the opening day held on Friday at Dhanmondi Basketball Gymnasium in the city.

On the day's opening matches, Dhaka divisional women's team beat Rajshahi divisional women's team by 8-4 points, Chattogram divisional women's team defeated Rangpur divisional women's team by 7-5 points and Khulna divisional women's team outclassed Rajshahi divisional women's team by 13-8 points.

A total of five divisional teams are taking part in the championship, which has been included for the first time in the Bangladesh Games.

Earlier, Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest. BBF vice president Moinul ahsan Monju and BBF general secretary AK Sarkar, were among others, also present in the inauguration ceremony. -BSS

