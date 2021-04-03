31 will vie for each RU seat

RAJSHAHI, Apr 2: A total of 31 students will vie for each seat in the admission test for the first year honours courses in 2020-2021 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU).

Director of RU ICT Centre Prof Babul Islam told journalists that a total of 1,27,646 applications have been submitted for 4,173 seats in three units till the closing moment of form submission on Friday morning.

A total of 43,558 students have submitted applications for 'A' unit, 39,895 students for 'B' unit and 44,194 students for 'C' unit.

He said a three-day admission test will start from June 14.

Tests for the 'C' unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture will be held on June 14, while June 15 has been set to hold the test for 'A' unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research.

Finally, a test for the 'B' unit consisting of Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration will be held on June 16. Every day, the tests will be held in three shifts.



















