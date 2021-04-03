Cosmos dialogue on BD-US tie today

Experts from Bangladesh and the United States have been brought together for an online symposium hosted by the Cosmos Foundation to assess the Dhaka-Washington relationship in its present context and identify the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the effort to take it forward.

The keynote address at the symposium titled 'The Biden Administration in the United States: Prognosis for the Future of Bangladesh-US Relations' will be delivered by Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Programme and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Centre in Washington, DC.

Chairman of Cosmos Foundation Enayetullah Khan will deliver the opening remarks at the event, which is set to premiere on the Facebook page of Cosmos Foundation at 8:00pm on Saturday.

Renowned scholar-diplomat and adviser on foreign affairs to the last caretaker government Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury will chair the session.

The symposium is the latest instalment in Cosmos Foundation's flagship 'Dialogue' series, in which a high-level expert panel is tasked with tackling pressing issues of the day, that has continued through the pandemic.

Apart from the names mentioned above, the panel of discussants for the latest edition will comprise Ambassador Tariq Karim, Dr Nina Ahmad, Dr Ali Riaz, and Ambassador Serajul Islam. -UNB







