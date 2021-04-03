518 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: A total of 518 people were tested positive in raising trend for Coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 2,535 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

The infection rate is 20.43 percent.

This is the ever highest infection cases in a single day since Covid-19 began in March, last year.

The health experts of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increasing corona infections here.

"There was no awareness seen among the people in Chattogram though public transport has been made 50 percent less passenger and 60 percent fare also made effective here in order to prevent corona infection," they opined.

Among the newly detected patients, 436 are from Chattogram city and 82 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

"The total numbers of Covid-19 patients now stand at 40801 only in Chattogram district till today," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Friday.

Among the total 40,801 coronavirus infected persons, 32,498 are the residents of the port city and the rest 8303 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached at 34,137 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 58 more patients on Thursday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 83.66.

A total of 1199 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.

Dr Rabbi said that the number of fatalities remained steady at 389 with two more death was reported from the district on Thursday.

Among the reported fatalities, 285 were the residents of the port city and the rest 104 were from different upazilas of the district. —BSS









