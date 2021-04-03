Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home News

518 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: A total of 518 people were tested positive in raising trend for Coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 2,535 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
The infection rate is 20.43 percent.
This is the ever highest infection cases in a single day since Covid-19 began in March, last year.
The health experts of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increasing corona infections here.
"There was no awareness seen among the people in Chattogram though public transport has been made 50 percent less passenger and 60 percent fare also made effective here in order to prevent corona infection," they opined.
Among the newly detected patients, 436 are from Chattogram city and 82 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
"The total numbers of Covid-19 patients now stand at 40801 only in Chattogram district till today," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Friday.
Among the total 40,801 coronavirus infected persons, 32,498 are the residents of the port city and the rest 8303 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached at 34,137 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 58 more patients on Thursday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 83.66.
A total of 1199 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.
Dr Rabbi said that the number of fatalities remained steady at 389 with two more death was reported from the district on Thursday.
Among the reported fatalities, 285 were the residents of the port city and the rest 104 were from different upazilas of the district.    —BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Rangpur region to produce 39,647 tonnes of ginger
31 will vie for each RU seat
Cosmos dialogue on BD-US tie today
518 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
National Shop Employee Federation (NSEF) forms a human chain
DSCCâ€™s drive to close shops by 8:00pm
Youthâ€™s body found in Chandpur
Premier University Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as â€˜Bangladesh Dayâ€™
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft