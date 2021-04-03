DSCC’s drive to close shops by 8:00pm

A special drive aimed at closing shops and markets in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation by 8:00pm was conducted on Thursday night to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The drive was conducted in busy shopping hubs like Pir Yemeni Market, Khaddar Market, Gulistan Trade Center, Dhaka Trade Center, Nilkhet Book Market, Chandni Chawk and the New Market area.

DSCC's executive magistrates Md Munirujjaman and AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed led the drive.

Govt strengthens protective steps

The daily surge prompted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to issue an 18-point directive on Monday to prevent the transmission of the virus.

On the same day, the Health Ministry proposed strict measures like partial lockdowns for some places with higher Covid-19 transmission rates.

Other recommendations made by the ministry include closure of amusement centres and picnic spots, ban on religious gatherings, limiting wedding ceremonies, strengthening quarantine systems, limiting passengers in public transport, and limiting attendance in offices.

It also suggested strong enforcement of the 'no mask, no service' policy, increasing the number of mobile courts and slapping fines on health guideline violators.

Authorities in various districts have shut down amusement centres and are urging people to wear masks. But a large number of people are still reluctant to follow Covid protocols, putting themselves as well as others around them at risk. -UNB



