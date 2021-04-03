Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:18 PM
Home News

Youthâ€™s body found in Chandpur

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

CHANDPUR, Apr 2: Police on Friday recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver who went missing from Lamchar village of Faridganj upazila four days ago.
The deceased has been identified as Foyez Khan, 18, a resident ofFaridganj's Dhanua village.
Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj Police Station Bahar Mia said that local residents spotted Foyez's decomposed body in an abandoned house in Lamchar and informed cops.
"Foyez's body bore several injury marks and the legs were tied with a rope. The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy," the OC said. A general diary was filed at the police station after Foyez went missing on March 28, he added.    —UNB


