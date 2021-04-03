Priyanka for EVM ‘re-evaluation’

NEW DELHI, Apr 2: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked all national political parties to have a "serious" re-evaluation on the use of electronic voting machines after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an EVM being found in a BJP candidate's car in Patharkandi constituency following the second round of polling in Assam.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader attacked the BJP and said every time an incident related to EVMs comes into the light, the Bharatiya Janata Party is found to be associated with it.

"Every time there is an election videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs show up. Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common--1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates (sic)," tweeted Ms Vadra.

"2. The videos are taken as one-off incidents and dismissed as aberrations 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers. The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them," she said in another tweet. -ANI