Pressure mounts on Abbas after jailed Barghouti backs rivals

JERUSALEM, Apr 2: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas faced mounting pressure on Thursday after popular leader Marwan Barghouti, imprisoned by Israel, endorsed dissident candidates ahead of Palestinian elections next month.

Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli jail and is described by some supporters as the "Palestinian Mandela", has aligned with the "Freedom" list headed by Nasser al-Kidwa, a nephew of late Palestinian icon Yasser Arafat.

Kidwa was expelled from Abbas's secular Fatah movement after he said he planned to run for the Palestinian presidency.

His is one of two movements headed by former Fatah loyalists that will challenge the party in the parliamentary vote set for May 22, the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.

Barghouti, is not on the Freedom list, but his wife Fadwa is number two.

The Freedom party "is supported by Marwan Barghouti, and the proof of course is the presence of his wife" on the list, Kidwa told AFP.

"We had discussions... not with him directly but (with) many of his associates, supporters and family," he added.

The list was announced Wednesday, on the last day parties could submit candidates for the polls.

So far, Palestinian election officials have validated 13 party lists. All the approved lists will be published next week.

Barghouti, 61, was convicted nearly two decades ago of orchestrating deadly attacks against Israelis. He refused to recognise the Israeli court during his trial. -AFP













