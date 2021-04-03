March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs’ parade

CAIRO, Apr 2: The mummified remains of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens will be paraded through the streets of Cairo Saturday. Dubbed the Pharaohs' Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style.

The remains are being moved from a decades-long residency at the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo for display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation. Seqenenre Tao II, "the Brave", who reigned over southern Egypt some 1,600 years before Christ, will be on the first chariot, while Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th century BC, will be at the rear. Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, will also make the journey.

Discovered near Luxor from 1881 onwards, most of the 22 mummies have lain since the early 1900s in the Egyptian Museum, on the capital's iconic Tahrir Square. From the 1950s, they were put on display in a small room, one next to the other, unaccompanied by explanatory blurbs.

In the coming months, the country is due to inaugurate another new facility, the Grand Egyptian Museum, near the Giza pyramids. It will also house pharaonic collections, including the celeberated treasure of Tutankhamun.

Discovered in 1922, the tomb of the young ruler, who took the throne briefly in the 14th century BC, contained treasures including gold and ivory. A so-called "curse of the pharaoh" emerged in the wake of Tutankhamun's unearthing in 1922-23. A key funder of the British dig, Lord Carnarvon, died of blood poisoning months after the tomb was opened, while an early visitor died abruptly in 1923. -AFP

















