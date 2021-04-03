International Events

Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in the village of Sokuluk, Bishkek, on April 2. Kok-Boru is a traditional horse game where mounted players compete for points by manoeuvering a stuffed sheepskin into the opponents goalpost. photo : AFPPalestinian protesters waving national flags scuffle with Israeli troops, during a demonstration against the establishment of Israeli outposts on their lands, in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on April 2. photo : AFP