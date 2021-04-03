Video
Home Foreign News

Tensions rise in Ukraine conflict

Moscow, US are massing troops on Kiev border

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Apr 2: After years of uneasy stalemate, Ukrainian and Western officials are raising alarm bells. Russia warned the West on Friday against sending troops to Ukraine to buttress its ally, after Kiev accused Moscow of building up a military presence on its border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Russia of massing troops on the border and the United States pledged to stand by Ukraine in the event of Russian "aggression".
Weeks of renewed frontline clashes have raised fears of an escalation of the simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces are battling pro-Russian separatists.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would be forced to respond if the US sent troops.
"There is no doubt such a scenario would lead to a further increase in tensions close to Russia's borders. Of course, this would call for additional measures from the Russian side to ensure its security," Peskov told reporters.
He declined to specify which measures would be adopted, while insisting that Russia was not making moves to threaten Ukraine.
"Russia is not threatening anyone, it has never threatened anyone," Peskov said.
Earlier this week, the US warned Russia against "intimidating" Ukraine, with both Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling their Ukrainian counterparts to stress support.
And the Pentagon said US forces in Europe had raised their alert status following the "recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine".
Ukraine has been battling pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014, following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula after an uprising that ousted Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president Viktor Yanukovych.
Moscow and Kiev this week blamed each other for a rise in violence along the frontline that has undermined a ceasefire brokered last July.
Zelensky said on Thursday that 20 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed since the start of the year.
Ukraine's military intelligence accused Russia of preparing to "expand its military presence" in the separatist-controlled regions.
Ruslan Khomchak, chief of the general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this week said that more than 2,000 Russian military instructors and advisers, were currently stationed in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly denied sending troops and arms to support the separatists and the Kremlin this week said that Russia is at liberty to move troops on its own territory.    -AFP


