India slams Myanmar violence

YANGON, Apr 2: India on Friday issued its strongest condemnation yet of the Myanmar junta's escalating crackdown against protesters, calling for the restoration of democracy and an end to violence across its eastern border.

India -- which rivals China for regional influence -- had so far not followed other international powers' outright rejection of the February 1 coup in Myanmar that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

But New Delhi's foreign ministry Friday appeared to take a stronger line, condemning "any use of violence" and urging Myanmar to release the hundreds of political prisoners now languishing in the country's jails. India is ready to play a "balanced and constructive role" to resolve the crisis, he added.

Myanmar has refused to accept a 14-year-old Rohingya girl deported by India, an Indian media report said, as the United Nations refugee agency and rights groups criticised New Delhi for the move. The girl was taken to a border town in northeastern India's Manipur state on Thursday for deportation, police officials said, but the authorities in coup-hit Myanmar refused to accept her.

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched, observed strikes and sought alternative ways to communicate after most users were cut off from the internet on Friday, undaunted by the bloody suppression of protests during the past two months.

Hundreds of people have been killed demonstrating since the Feb. 1 coup, and many people have been using social media to publicise the security forces' excesses and to organise against military rule.

The authorities, who have already shut down mobile data, ordered internet providers from Friday to cut wireless broadband, depriving most customers of access. In response, anti-coup groups have shared radio frequencies, mobile apps such as maps that work without a data connection, and tips for using SMS messages as an alternative to data services to communicate.

"In the following days, there are street protests. Do as many guerrilla strikes as you can. Please join," Khin Sadar, a protest leader, said on Facebook in anticipation of the internet blackout, referring to quick protests in unexpected places that break up when the security forces appear.

"Let's listen to the radio again. Let's make phone calls to each other too." -REUTERS













