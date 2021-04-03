48 to vie for each seat in DU entry tests

Some 48 admission seekers will compete for each position in the admission test of Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic year.

A total of 3,43,712 candidates have submitted application for five units- A,B,C,D and F unit examination against 7,133 seats through online this year. Last year, 2,76,554 applicants registered against 7,118 seats, with 38 students vying for each seat.

Among 3,43,712 admission seekers, 1,23,806 applicants will sit for A unit exam against 1810 seats, 47,962 for B unit against 2378 seats, 27,756 for C unit against 1250 seats, 1,21,537 for D unit against 1560 seats and 22,651 for F unit against 135 seats.

Though the number of applicants increased highly this year but seats in different units are still the same as previous year. Only 15 seats increased for A unit candidates as a new department-Weather Science, is taking students for the first time this year.

The online application process for DU admission test under 2020-21 academic year ended on March 31 which started from March 8.

The deadline for depositing application fee till midnight (11:59) on April 1.

The admission test fee for each single unit is fixed at Tk 650 including bank service charge and online admission fee.

The applicants will be able to collect their Admit Card from May 1, till 30 minutes before the examination starts.

Calculators, mobile phones and any kind of mobile communication device are prohibited in the exam hall and mobile courts will be on duty during the examinations.

Examination Date

A unit examination on May 21, B unit examination on May 22, C unit examination on May 27 and D unit exam on May 28 and F unit examination on June 5, will be held this year in the eight divisional cities.

Each test will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

New Marking System

This year, the examinations will be held for a total of 120 marks, out of which MCQs will carry 60 marks and written part will carry 40 for A, B, C and D unit and there will be 20 marks for the results of SSC and HSC this year.

There will be 20 marks assessment on SSC and HSC results where as it was 80 in the previous academic year.

On the other hand, in case of F unit, MCQ number 40 and written test number 60 will be held.

The pass mark is set at 24 for the MCQ portion. Written paper will not be evaluated if he or she fails to obtain pass marks in the MCQ.

For B, C and D unit applicants, one has to score 11 or more to pass the written part while A unit students must get 12 or more than that to pass. If a candidate gets less than 11, but passes the MCQ part, they will still be considered ineligible for admission.

Each applicants has to obtain a total of 40 marks in both MCQ and Written part jointly to pass the test.

Time Duration

In the admission test of A, B, C and D units students have to give multiple choice of 60 marks in 45 minutes and a written test of 40 marks in 45 minutes. However, 30 minutes will be allotted for 40 marks in the theoretical examination of F unit and 45 minutes will be allotted for the examination of written 60 (drawing) marks.

Exams at 8 divisions

This year, the examinations will be held at eight divisional cities- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal and Maymanshing due to spike of Covid-19.