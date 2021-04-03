Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Apr 2: A woman returning home alone was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a group of miscreants in Patuakhali's Bauphal upazila on Thursday night.

Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun said on Friday the crime occurred in the Chandradip area around 9:00pm when the mother of three was returning home alone.

"The miscreants kidnapped her and took her to a desolate location, where they raped her. The accused later fled from the spot," the OC said, adding the woman has been sent to hospital for a medical examination.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, he said.

Rapes in Bangladesh

Rape cases are on the rise in Bangladesh although the government has introduced death penalty for the heinous crime.

According to data compiled by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a rights group, 1,018 children were raped last year alone, but only 683 cases were filed at police stations. Among them, 116 survivors were 6 years or below.

Overall 1,627 rape cases were reported last year, and 53 of the survivors had been killed by the perpetrators of the crime, while 14 took their own lives, the ASK data reveals.

In November last year, Bangladesh introduced death penalty for rape, following days of protests against sexual violence against women. -UNB

























