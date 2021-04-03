Govt seeks stricter implementation of PMO directives to contain 2nd Covid wave

In the wake of the alarming spike in Coronavirus cases, the government has decided it must take a tougher stance towards implementing the 18-point directive issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier in the week, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The move came after the country recorded its highest-ever daily coronavirus cases (6,469) and registered more than 5,000 cases for the fourth straight day on Thursday. Though the health authorities on Friday reported 6,830 Covid-19 cases, the highest in a single day, while the coronavirus claimed 50 lives overnight.

Following the health protocols, all ministries and organisations have been instructed to use only 50 percent of their manpower in office for two straight weeks by State Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain.

Strict instructions have been issued to all the ministries and associated organisations asking them to follow the directives, he said.

"We already started following the instruction from Wednesday and the rest of the ministries started implementing the directive from Thursday. All ministries and departments will form a duty roster for all their staff," he said.

One half of the staff will attend office three days and two days from home in the first week and the second half will work the same way in the second week, Hossain said, adding that pregnant and officials above 55 years old will work online from home.

Besides, all of the private and non-government organisations and offices were also directed to employ 50 percent workers in office and rest through online from home, the State Minister said.

"We will ensure that no one go outside after 10 pm unnecessarily and also launch a monitoring programme on the grass root level. Law enforcers will work in this regard," Farhad Hossain said.

The government will decide the next course of action after maintaining all the directives for two weeks and review the decision after April 12, he said.

The Home Ministry said as the 18-point directive landed on Monday, police already prepared a work plan to implement the instructions across the country including the capital.

Police check-posts have been installed at different places including Dhaka and a massive campaign is operated by cops and local administration to raise awareness among people, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

Moreover Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the administration will do everything to constant monitor the implementation of the health directives

"The way number of patients is rising... if the scenario continues, no hospitals will have seats to admit patients. All must act immediately to curb the massive transmission. The pandemic might take a devastating form if we fail to follow the 18-directives issued by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the minister said.

Secretary of Health Services Division Abdul Mannan said they have already started following the health directive strictly.

Transport restrictions

Bangladesh Railway is operating keeping 50 percent of its seats vacant to curb the transmission of Covid-19 since Wednesday, said Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

Half of the 50 percent railway tickets will be available online and rest will be sold at the stations, the minister said adding that "We won't carry any passenger without following the health guideline and take all necessary measures to ensure hygiene in trains and stations." -UNB















