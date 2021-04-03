Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021
Publication of ‘Pracheer Periye’ announced on Autism Awareness Day

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Autism expert and Shuchona Foundation Chair Saima Wazed Hossain Friday announced the publication of 'Pracheer Periye', the Bangla translation of Dr Stephen Shore's book 'Beyond the Wall: Personal Experiences with Autism and Asperger Syndrome'.
She made the announcement in a video posted by the Shuchona Foundation on its Facebook page on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day 2021 that falls on April 2.
Saima is a licensed school psychologist, an advisor to the director-general of WHO on mental health and autism.
"It is a newly translated book. I hope you all will read it," Saima, granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said.
The book vividly brings out the myriad of challenges faced by Dr Shore as a person "on the spectrum."
Shuchona Foundation will make fresh announcements shortly on the availability of 'Pracheer Periye' in selective outlets.
Acknowledging that not the two persons on the spectrum are the same, the book is helpful and gives an understanding of the life of a person with ASD.
Dr Shore is a renowned self-advocate who was diagnosed with autism as a child. His autobiographical account gives a rare, detailed, and warm insight into the life of someone with Asperger syndrome.
Shuchona Foundation hoped that "Pracheer Periye" will help further this understanding among Bengali readers at home and abroad.    -UNB


