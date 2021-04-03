Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:16 PM
Chattogram EC official dies of Covid-19      
Home City News

Chattogram EC official dies of Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: An official of the Chattogram Election Commission died at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday, three days after testing positive for Covid-19.
Ataur Rahman, 45, was an election officer with the Chattogram EC district office.
He died while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka hospital, said Md Kamrul Alam, the Additional Election Officer of Chattogram.
Ataur was flown to Dhaka for treatment on March 25 after he complained of breathing difficulties and had high fever and cold. And he tested positive for Covid on March 29, Kamrul Alam said.
Meanwhile, for the third time in four days, Bangladesh recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases as the health authorities confirmed 6,469 new infections on Thursday afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

