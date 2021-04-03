Why people refuse to wear masks in Dhaka amid new wave of Covid

Believers don't need a mask, says a hospital receptionist while rickshawpuller claims none in his profession has caught the coronavirus.

"In fact, Corona is not meant for us. Have you ever seen a rickshawpuller contracting coronavirus?" asked Abdul Jalil who pulls rickshaw for a living.

He was among many who were asked why they are not following the government order to wear masks amid a record surge in coronavirus cases. "All the rickshawpullers put masks on when the police stop us," said Jalil.

It is mandatory to wear a mask at Islami Bank Hospital in Mirpur, but some people were entering it without putting their mask on. Some of them took it off. Majority of the patients wore a mask. "I forgot my mask at home. Even the hospital authorities were mad at me for not wearing one," said 'Zinnat', a 65-year-old patient. Asked why he lowered his mask to his chin, receptionist Mofazzal Hossain said, "We live with the coronavirus around us. How can we contract it? Those people living in air-conditioned rooms catch the virus."

"Those having no faith in Allah make a fuss about wearing a mask. Believers don't need a mask," he announced.

The unwillingness of people to follow the health protocols on the streets and public transports is quite evident, despite the government issuing a fresh set of directives amid the upsurge in coronavirus cases.

Experts have stressed the need for creating awareness among the people to make them wear a mask, as the pathogen is spreading faster. On Wednesday, the agency found most of the people in different parts of Dhaka carrying a mask but not wearing them. Some of them held it in their hand while some had the mask covering their chin only, leaving the nose and mouth open.

Some pedestrians were wearing a mask but rickshaw pullers and public transport workers had none.

People were not maintaining physical distancing at the tea stalls or market places. A feeling of suffocation, sweat and hot weather are some of the excuses people gave for not wearing a mask.

Passengers were not using hand sanitiser before getting on a public transport. Though most of the passengers were wearing a mask, some of them were just carrying it with them.

"We have a hand sanitiser with us and provide it when someone wants," a transport worker of Thikana Paribahan at Chankharpool said. "Yes, I do wear a mask. But now the weather is so hot that it is hard to cover the mouth," Mizanur Rahman, a bus passenger said.

"I've a mask with me. But I find it difficult to breathe when I wear it," a pedestrian at Nilkhet said. A group of people were chatting at a tea stall in TSC, Dhaka University without wearing a mask.

"I'm carrying a mask and usually wear it while travelling. It's hard to maintain physical distancing. People are gathering everywhere," said Shakil Ahmed.

Many visitors at the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela or book fair at Suhrawardy Udyan wore a mask but took it off after entering the fair.

"I always wear a mask. But now that it's so hot, I'm sweating a lot and taking it off sometimes," said Adiba Rahman.

Most of the rickshawpullers in Shahbagh, TSC, and Shaheed Minar areas were found without a mask worn.

None of the residents wore a mask at Kurmitola Bihari Camp, an overcrowded locality. "It feels hot when I wear a mask," said Neela, a resident.

The vendors and customers in the nearby vegetable market were not wearing a mask. In Kalshi, some people were walking leisurely without wearing a mask while some were waiting for a bus keeping the masks in their pockets.

Some passengers on board a Gulshan-bound bus were holding the mask while some of them wore it properly. The driver and helper of the bus had their masks dangling from their ears. "People can't hear me when I am wearing a mask. It's a trouble as I have to call the passengers," said 'Kamrul', the bus helper.

Only a few of the traders in Purobi Super Market were wearing a mask.

"Can we prevent coronavirus by wearing a mask? Those industrialists living in air-conditioned houses and travelling in cars have died (from coronavirus); coronavirus is a bogus thing. People will live longer when they live in happiness, when they remain active. Why don't the government provide us food and create a happy environment to live in?" said Minto Chandra Sheel, a cloth trader. -bdnews24.com



