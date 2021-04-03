





Justice S M Murshed’s 42th death anniv toda

Marking the day, Quran Khani and Fateha Khani will be held at his Mazar at Banani in the capital while Syed Mahbub Murshed Memorial Committee will lay floral wreaths.

Justice Syed Mahbub Murshed was an eminent jurist in South Asia and was one of the greatest constitutional lawyers of the sub-continent and a respected figure in the political arena. He was born to his parents Syed Abdus Salek, a member of the Bengal Civil Service and Afzalunnessa Begum, the sister of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, on February 11 in 1911.

Murshed obtained his bachelor degree in Economics from Presidency College in Calcutta in 1931, masters from Calcutta University in 1932, and L.L.B degree in 1933. In 1939, he became a barrister from Lincoln's Inn in London. After becoming a barrister from Lincoln's Inn, London, in 1939 he joined the Calcutta High Court Bar.

He joined the Dhaka High Court Bar in 1951, and was appointed a judge of the High Court in 1955.















