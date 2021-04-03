Strictly enforce social distancing

Dear Sir

Social distancing is not a medicine but it is a good way to control Covid-19. Considering its importance, many countries around the globe are now experiencing different measures in an attempt to enforce social distancing to slow the spread of Covid-19. It ranges from ending mass gatherings, closing public spaces like leisure centres, pubs and clubs to closing schools and in some places a total lockdown where people forced to stay indoors.



While self-isolation is also a form of social distancing, there is an important distinction to be made. Self-isolation and quarantine are aimed at preventing people who are infected or are known to have had contact with people who are infected from passing on the virus. Social distancing is a wider good measure aimed at stopping the kind of mixing of people that allows infections to spread through a population. Unfortunately, some consciousness peoples are desperately and whimsically moving here and there ignoring the WHO guidelines as well as government instructions.



At this time, some countries are trying to push a safe and effective vaccine, but we don't know when it will work as effectively to annihilate the Covid-19 infection. In the absence of these, our best bet is based on prevention is social distancing or self-isolation.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka