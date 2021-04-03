Visit of Modi and ongoing mayhem...



Kazi Asszad Hossan



This disgruntled Islamists had staged protest to preclude the arrival of Narendra Modi but this protest was not successful as the incumbent government turned a deaf ear to their clamour; and instead took stern actions to curb this protest. Consequently, the protest took a violent turn. Well aware of the controversial nature of the debate, this article strives to put forward some arguments from the standpoint of a disinterested bystander.



Firstly, the visit of a foreign premier is a diplomatic affair between two countries and doesn't reek of any ulterior controversy. Undoubtedly, the unsavoury Hindutva predilection of Modi can't be negated and one conscientious citizen can't but take umbrage at his anti-Muslim rhetoric. His communal disposition coupled with contentious policies unsettled the citizen of the neighbouring country and this outburst is nothing inordinate.



However, one can't also overlook the fact that Modi represents not only him or his obnoxious Hindutva ideology but also he is the representative of India and its people. The tie between Bangladesh and India is civilizational and one can't brush off the role played by India's army in our liberation war and which was instrumental in the birth of the new country. It will be manifestation of sheer ungratefulness if one doesn't remember the diplomatic and humanitarian support Indian government offered.



The argument that Bangladesh's quest to independence without unstinting Indian support would have been herculean job is not an overstatement. Disregarding the contribution of India and its people in the birth of Bangladesh will be an act of reneging on historical evidence. Accepting this incontrovertible fact doesn't make one pro-India but disavowal of India's contribution renders one symptomatic of historical amnesia.



Given above backdrop, inviting Indian prime minister in the golden jubilee of Independence is a matter of diplomatic etiquette. By expressing gratitude Bangladesh government exhibited its sheer prudence in not doing otherwise and not flinching from its position.



Secondly, the arrival of Modi had hurt a large section of the citizens. Admittedly, this dissatisfaction was expected given the murky past of Modi. However, one should understand that, excluding India's prime minister's name from the list of invitees would have been an unseemly gesture and could affect bilateral relationship. The protesters aren't attuned to diplomatic reality and don't discern the fact that diplomacy can't be driven by mere emotion. In diplomacy, a country sometimes has to deal with weird entities only to maximize its long-term interest.



The truculence these dogmatic protesters exhibited doesn't bode well with the future secular characteristics of the country and testify to the rising fanaticism. The mobilizing of the children in their iniquitous vandalizing attempt presents an ominous trend for Bangladesh. In no way one can support exploiting these children as pawns in their attempt to accrue vile gains which has nothing to do with salvaging Islam which is their purported rationale.



Some apologist support their right to protest alluding to Article 37 of the constitution of Bangladesh which advocates right to "peaceful" protest and "peaceful" assembly. However, if anyone closely observe the vandalization of public goods, setting fire to buses, storming press clubs and unprovoked assault on journalists one can't, in any ground, support this heinous political violence. The right to peaceful political protest is indubitable and cornerstone of democracy.



However, the violence they exhibited can't be mistaken for political action. To be sure, the act of blockading road in the name of protesting infringes general people's inalienable right of physical movement which is also sanctioned by the constitution. Therefore, far from adhering to constitutional norms of political action they are flouting the laws of the country and Bangladesh constitution doesn't mandate political hooliganism.



In no ground can one legitimize the violence on journalist and storming of Brahmanbaria Pressclub. This violence on press signals a very sinister tendency. Attack on journalists proves that they are not champion of freedom of expression and doesn't advocate press freedom although they shield their unlawful activities under these pretexts. This hypocrisy laids bare their self-righteous nature and their bid in gaining public sympathy only for political expediency.



While this unruly groups seek public legitimacy in the name of salvaging Islam in the country, their political violence is at odds with the core peaceful tenets of Islam and this violence attest to the fact that Islam is only their facade and in essence they are power-hungry. While these fanatics are protesting against Modi and his Hindutva ideology, they aren't any better. Although Modi and these ideologues represent mutually exclusive religion, they however are cut from the same cloth and show the similar tendency of far-right religious extremism. For both of them, religion is only an expedient tool in hypnotizing the gullible mass and projecting political interest.



Moreover, the recent mayhem in response to Modi's visit to Bangladesh unfolded an unpleasant situation. The consequent violent outrage has far reaching consequences and sends a resounding message to government about these dastardly hooligans. Their violent actions calls for a timely investigation of the governments' approach and should prompt the government in undertaking appropriate but nonviolent measures. Rather than appeasing this fanatics, their egregious actions should be met with pragmatism by government.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka















