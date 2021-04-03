

Joint efforts of people and govt authorities imperative



Not only in Bangladesh, death and infection rates are also increasing rapidly around the world. Consequently, several countries have imposed partial lockdown in order to quell the spread of the virus. Bangladesh government also has been trying to bring the pandemic under control since its outbreak in March 2020. In the last few months the disease was largely under control in the country. Unfortunately, it was observed that, after the launch of the vaccination campaign people began to ignore health guidelines. Even a few days ago most people were careless about the pandemic--thinking nothing would happen further. Even more disheartening is people's noticeable lack of awareness about the rising number of Covid-19 infections and related deaths.



However, in order to tackle the coronavirus outbreak effectively the government has already issued some directives. But the fact is that the government authorities cannot accomplish such herculean task alone without active support from the people. The prime minister has clearly said, I would like to tell all people that we will have to deter the Corona spread out exactly what we did at the first time to control everything. Under the current circumstances, joint efforts of general people and government authorities are indispensable to save lives and resources.



It is a fact that, organising large scale ceremonies and visiting tourist spots contributed to the sudden surge in the C-19 infection rate. Hence, people should arrange marriage ceremonies and other ceremonies on a limited scale by following health guidelines. As a preventive measure, it is important to inhale vapour from hot water by covering head with a piece of cloth after returning home from outside. It is also recommended that a person should use mustard oil on nose before leaving home.



Since several new strains of Covid-19 have been discovered in the country, a patient can also have no symptoms of the disease. And that is why wearing masks, avoiding mass gatherings are imperative. In addition, the authorities must maximise healthcare arrangements as well as resources. We believe, unless the general people do not effectively cooperate by following WHO guidelines, it will not be possible to contain the spread by issuing directives alone.



