23 fishermen nabbed in Bhola

BHOLA, Apr 2: A total of 23 fishermen in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday have been detained for illegally catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.

The district police and officials of Fisheries Department detained them from Dhania and Ilisha areas in the Meghna River in the morning while they were catching hilsa, said Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Jamal Hossain.

Legal action would be taken against them through a mobile court.

During the drive, around 5,000 metres of current net and fishing trawlers were also seized.

The nets, later, were burnt down, he added.