

Drumsticks being prepared for sale in Morrelganj market. photo: observer

Growers are delighted to get fair prices of the seasonal vegetable. They are making in-field sale with good profit.

Sajne data is known as Sajna in the locality.

Once, there were drumstick trees in every house of the villages of the upazila. But these are no longer seen so largely.

At present, there is a huge demand of drumstick in markets.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), drumstick has grown in Jashore, Khulna, Magura, Narail, Jhenidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia, and Bagerhat's Morrelganj.

Sajne data cultivation does not need so hard work. Trees can grow in any place. Its farming needs no seed, and rearing as well. It needs only raised grounds.

Sajne data grows once in a year. It has another species which is locally called Bazna.

Sajna is also a medicinal tree. It is very nutritious than other vegetables. It is useful for carrying mother.

According to physicians, its buckles and leaves of Sajna trees make vital role in curing dysentery, checking poisoning, and maintaining high blood pressure.

According to field sources, this season many are making profits every day by selling Sajne data. For the last one week, hundred maunds of drumstick are brought to Kosohatbazar from different areas of the upazila.

At wholesale rate per maund of drumstick is selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,300.

One Mujahar Ali of Bhaijora Village in Morrelganj Pourasabha have been benefited by selling drumstick from three trees.

Morrelganj Agriculture Officer Md Sifat Al-Maruf said, there are suitable soil and weather for drumstick cultivation across the upazlia.

Local farmers can be benefitted financially by selling surplus production after meeting own demands, he suggested.





MORRELGANJ, BAGERAT, Apr 2: This summer there has been a bumper production of Sajne data (drumstick) in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.Growers are delighted to get fair prices of the seasonal vegetable. They are making in-field sale with good profit.Sajne data is known as Sajna in the locality.Once, there were drumstick trees in every house of the villages of the upazila. But these are no longer seen so largely.At present, there is a huge demand of drumstick in markets.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), drumstick has grown in Jashore, Khulna, Magura, Narail, Jhenidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia, and Bagerhat's Morrelganj.Sajne data cultivation does not need so hard work. Trees can grow in any place. Its farming needs no seed, and rearing as well. It needs only raised grounds.Sajne data grows once in a year. It has another species which is locally called Bazna.Sajna is also a medicinal tree. It is very nutritious than other vegetables. It is useful for carrying mother.According to physicians, its buckles and leaves of Sajna trees make vital role in curing dysentery, checking poisoning, and maintaining high blood pressure.According to field sources, this season many are making profits every day by selling Sajne data. For the last one week, hundred maunds of drumstick are brought to Kosohatbazar from different areas of the upazila.At wholesale rate per maund of drumstick is selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,300.One Mujahar Ali of Bhaijora Village in Morrelganj Pourasabha have been benefited by selling drumstick from three trees.Morrelganj Agriculture Officer Md Sifat Al-Maruf said, there are suitable soil and weather for drumstick cultivation across the upazlia.Local farmers can be benefitted financially by selling surplus production after meeting own demands, he suggested.