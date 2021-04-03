Woman ‘commits suicide’ after killing two children in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Apr 2: A woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased are Mahfuza, 30, wife of Shimul Hossain, and their children Mahfuz, 8, and Mohona, 6, of Purba Para Village under Langoljhara Union in the upazila.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies.

The reason behind Mahfuza's committing suicide and killing children could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalaroa Police Station Meer Khairul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.









