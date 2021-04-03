Video
Home Countryside

Two raped in Patuakhali, Barguna

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

A woman and a young girl were raped in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Barguna, in two days.  
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman was reportedly gang-raped while returning from a union parishad (UP) election campaign in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Local sources said the victim, mother of three children, is a supporter of Nilufa Begum, a member candidate reserved for woman at Chandradwip UP.
Three miscreants intercepted on her way after attending a campaign for Nilufa at around 9pm. They held her face and took her to an abandoned place, gang-raped her there and fled away.
Chandradwip UP Chairman Enamul Haque Alkas said the woman was sent to a hospital for treatment.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun said legal action would be taken in this connection.
BARGUNA: A girl was raped on Wednesday afternoon while visiting Tengragiri Eco Park in Taltali Upazila of the district with her brother-in-law.
Local sources said the girl along with her brother-in-law came to visit the park riding on a rented motorcycle. At one stage, the brother-in-law went to buy water from a nearby shop leaving her and the motorcycle driver.
At that time, four people Sohag, Hasan, Mizanur and Zahidul came there and scolded them saying that they are doing illicit act. Then, they tied up the motorcycle driver, and took the girl inside the forest. There Sohag and Hasan raped the girl while rest two guarded them.
Later, locals rescued the victim and informed police.
The victim lodged a case against the four with Taltali PS.
Taltali PS OC Faridul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying arrest the accused.


