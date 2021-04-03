Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Seven people including a minor girl were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Pabna, Joypurhat, Madaripur, Sirajganj and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

PABNA: A man and his minor daughter were killed while his wife was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 36, a resident of Ashutoshpur Village under Dogachhi Union in the upazila, and his daughter Sinha, 6.

Alamgir's wife Nasrin Akhter, 30, was admitted to Pabna General Hospital.

Police sources said Alamgir was talking over mobile phone after parking his motorcycle beside the road at around 9am while on the way to Sujanagar.

A speeding truck coming from behind hit the motorcycle, leaving Alamgir and his daughter dead on the spot and injured Nasrin.

Nasrin was first rushed to the Upazila Health Complex and then, shifted to Pabna General Hospital following deterioration of her condition.

Angered by the accident, locals vandalised the truck. But, its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) Nasim Ahmed confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A bank official was killed and his son seriously injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 45, manager at Sonali Bank Badalgachhi Branch. He was a resident of Dogachhi Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abdus Salam and his son Siam in Tetultali area on the Joypurhat-Naogaon Road in the morning, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdus Salam dead, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Arafat Gazi, 22, son of Mintu Gazi, a resident of Mostafapur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Tuhin Fakir, 25, son of Ala Uddin Fakir of Turkish area in Agailjhara Upazila of Barisal. They are cousin brothers.

Police and local sources said an oil-laden lorry hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Pantapara area on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway at around 4pm, leaving Arafat dead on the spot and Tuhin seriously injured.

Injured Tuhin was rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Dasar PS OC Hasanuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the lorry.

SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ranju Khan.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Zahidul Islam said a Dhaka-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ranju in Panchalia area on the highway adjacent to Bangabandhu Bridge at around 2pm, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Hatikumrul Sakhawat H Memorial Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A fruit seller was killed and another injured in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Gias Uddin, 38, son of Islam Ahmed, a resident of Taitang area in the upazila.

Injured Md Ismail, 45, of the area, is now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Police and local sources said a cattle-laden truck hit the duo at Hazi Bazar Point in Taitang area on the Anwara-Banshkhali-Pekua Regional Highway at night, leaving Gias dead on the spot and Ismail seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Pekua PS OC Saifur Rahman Majumder confirmed the incident.
























