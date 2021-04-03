Garments worker dies of corona in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Apr 2: A garments worker died of coronavirus in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 41, son of late Kashem Ali of Kachihara Village in the upazila. He worked in a garments factory in Dhaka.

Kazipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Momena Parvin Parul said Lokman came to the village from Dhaka with coronavirus symptoms about a week back.

After being positive for the virus, he was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Later, he died there at night while undergoing treatment.

However, the deceased was buried following the health guideline at night and the samples from his family members were collected for test on Thursday morning.

Kazipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zahid Hasan Siddque confirmed the incident.




























