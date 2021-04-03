Five murdered in four districts

Five people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Pabna and Cumilla, in three days.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman was hacked to death by her step-son in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Anwara Begum, 40, was the second wife of Hossain Ahmed Prakash, a resident of Harinmara Amin Para Village under Rajapalang Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hossain Ahmed's two wives had been at loggerheads over family issues for long.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between Anwara and Alamgir, 25, son of Hossain Ahmed's first wife at around 7am.

At one stage, Alamgir hacked Anwara with a machete, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Ukhia Police Station (PS) Gazi Salauddin confirmed the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A man allegedly killed his wife in Sreemangal Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Shahima Akter, 19, was the wife of Masum Mia, 24. The couple had been living at a rented house in Surabhi Residential Area in Sreemangal Town for ten days.

The deceased's sister said the couple often locked in fight over trifling matter.

Local sources said Masum hacked on Shahima's chest with a knife at around 3am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Sreemangal PS Nayan Karkun confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Masum in this connection.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A young man was killed and five others were injured in a clash in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Alhaj, 28, son of Manik, a resident of Ghughudah Purbapara Village in the upazila.

The injured are Jel Haque Sheikh, 20, brother of the deceased, Matiur Rahman, 30, Rabiul Islam, 25, Abdul Baten, 37, and Abdul Khaleq, 19. They all are residents of Ghughudah Purbapara area.

Local sources said two groups of Sarbesh Molla and Moslem Master had been at loggerheads over forming the committee of Gourigram Union Unit Awami League.

As a sequel to it, the people of two groups were locked in a clash on Thursday, which left six people injured.

The injured were rushed to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alhaj dead.

Being informed, police rushed in and brought the situation under control.

Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested 13 people in this connection

CUMILLA: Two young men have been killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash between two groups over harassing girls at a wedding ceremony in Debidwar Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in a house in Abdullahpur Village under Rasulpur Union of the upazila on Wednesday night while a haldi ceremony, a pre-marriage ritual, was being arranged.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 20, son of Habibur Rahman, and Fahim, 19, son of Renu Mia. They both were residents of the village.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amir Ullah said girls and boys were showing off their dance moves at the programme. At that time, a group of youths from the neighbouring Gunjar Village in Muradnagar Upazila attended there and started harassing the girls.

This harassment led to an altercation between the members of the house and the outsider youths. Subsequently, the youths were driven out of the house.

But they came back again at around 1am on Thursday bringing more youths from their village. And then, they engaged into a clash with the house members, which left one dead on the spot and at least 21 people from both sides injured, said ASP Amir.

Later, another succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Of the injured, five were admitted to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital with critical injuries while the rest to Debidwar Upazila Health Complex, the ASP added.











