Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:15 PM
Home Countryside

Full moon tide submerges Rabi crops at Bauphal

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, POTUAKHALI, Apr 2: Watermelon and other Rabi crops in Bauphal Upazila of the district have been submerged by tidal water.
The tidal surge hit the upazila on Wednesday noon. Vast low-lying areas were inundated; in addition to watermelon, mung lentil, potato and cucumber fields went under water.
Growers of these Rabi crops are supposed to incur losses.  
According to sources at the upazila agriculture office, this season  13,650 hectares (ha) of land were brought under mung lentil cultivation in the upazila; watermelon was farmed on 950 ha, sweet potato on 830 ha, and cucumber on 90 ha.
Field sources said, the tidal surge appeared suddenly in the locality and flowed several feet above the normal level.
On Wednesday a visit to Char Shoula at Kalaiya Union found several hundred acres of watermelon fields lying under water; fields of mung lentil, sunflower, sweet potato, and cucumber were also submerged.
Grower Farhad Hossain Tekka at Kalaiya Union said, "I cultivated watermelon on about 60 ha. The yielding made bumper growth. Only 4,000 pieces of watermelon have so far been sold. But full moon tide has devastated my field."
Growers Abdul Jalil and Chan Mia in the union said, "Our mung fields have been damaged by the tide."
Bauphal Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Maniruzzaman said, "I have been informed by some farmers of Keshabour, Kalaiya, Nazirpur, and Chandradwip unions over mobile phone. I have asked sub-assistant agriculture officers for inspecting the flooded areas."
About the damage he said, it is not possible to say anything correctly without inspecting the field.


