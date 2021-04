SIRAJGANJ, Apr 2: A one-and-half year old boy drowned in a pond in Salanga Police Station (PS) area of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Mostakin, son of Tota Mia of Jalshuka Village in Ramkrishnapur Union under Salanga PS.

The deceased's father said Mostakin fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while playing beside it.

The family members rescued him from the pond.

Later, Mostakin died on the way to a local hospital.