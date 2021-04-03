Video
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Countryside

54 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

A total of 54 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhola, Chuadanga and Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.   
BHOLA: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,127 in the district.
Civil Surgeon (CS) office confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Of the newly infected patients, 19 are in Sadar, two in Borhanuddin, one in Daulatkhan and one in Monpura       upazilas.
So far, 10 people died of the virus here while at least 50 died with the virus    symptoms.
Meanwhile, 1,001 people have been recovered from the virus in the district.
Some 613 people out of 703 in Sadar, 56 out of 60 in Daulatkhan, 113 out of 123 in Borhanuddin, 48 out of 50 in Tazumaddin, 73 out of 88 in Lalmohan, 66 out of 70 in Char Fasson, 32 out of 33 in Monpura upazilas have been recovered from the virus.
A total of 10,465 samples were collected for coronavirus test in the district.
CHUADANGA: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,728 in the         district.
Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.
The test results of 46 samples came from PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the morning where 14 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.
Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sadar and two in Damurhuda upazilas.
A total of 10 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and 43 are in home quarantine.
Meanwhile, 1,622 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 53 died of it in the district, the CS added.
The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19 last year.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 17 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 904 in the upazila.
Sonargaon Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday afternoon.
He said samples of 41 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 17 people tested positive for the virus.
However, 795 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 30 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.


« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
