4 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 2: Four more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.

Meanwhile, a total of 228 more people tested positive for the virus here in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.

Two more people died of the virus in the division on Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 413 here.

Meanwhile, some 99 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 27,006 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday noon.

He said the highest 264 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 56 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 27 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 24,805 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,114 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

Earlier, two more people died of the virus in the division on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 129 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 26,907 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.

He said the highest 263 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 56 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 27 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 24,790 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,109 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.









