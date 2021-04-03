Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Countryside

4 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 2: Four more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.
Meanwhile, a total of 228 more people tested positive for the virus here in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.
Two more people died of the virus in the division on Thursday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 413 here.
Meanwhile, some 99 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 27,006 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday noon.
He said the highest 264 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 56 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 27 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,805 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,114 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
Earlier, two more people died of the virus in the division on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 129 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 26,907 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.
He said the highest 263 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 56 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 27 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,790 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,109 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the            division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23 fishermen nabbed in Bhola
Morrelganj farmers get bumper production of drumstick
Three-day foundation course on Journalism
Woman ‘commits suicide’ after killing two children in Satkhira
Two raped in Patuakhali, Barguna
Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Garments worker dies of corona in Sirajganj
Five murdered in four districts


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft