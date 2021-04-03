Garlic farmers at Gurudaspur frustrated over low price, production



The photo shows farmers lifting garlic from Jhakra-Jumainagar Field of Chalan Beel. photo: observer

According to field sources, this season's garlic-yielding has been less in the upazila. The growers are also experiencing low price in the market.

The garlic production was hampered due to high-priced agriculture tools and high labour-cost.

According to field sources, at present growers have to sell their harvested garlic instantly after lifting to re-fund loans; taking this situation as an opportunity, a section of unscrupulous traders are buying the spicy crop and stockpiling.

Farmers who are deprived of fair prices of their garlic produce, said, a frustrated situation is prevailing among growers in the Chalan Beel region.

This year's per bigha cultivation cost made upping to stand at about Tk 40,000 to 50,000. The increased production cost was triggered by higher prices of seed, fertiliser, insecticide, irrigation, weeding, and labour-cost.

Growers are getting 20-25 maunds of garlic from per bigha.

At present, low-quality garlic is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,200 per maund in the market. Comparatively better garlic is selling at Tk 1,600 to 2,000. This pricing is assisting the farmers, who cultivated own lands, to lift their production cost, but the contract or leased farmers are counting losses.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Natore said, this year's target in Chalan Beel region was fixed at 22,700 hectares; the areas under the Beel included Gurudaspur, Singrah, Baraigram, Tarash, Chatmohar, and Bhangura.

Farmer Rafikul Islam, 45, in Jugendra Nagar Village said, this year he cultivated garlic on 10 bighas at a cost of Tk 40,000 to 50,000 per bigha. He was expecting a per bigha production of 30-35 maunds; but he got only 20-25 maunds.

He mentioned, at the current market price, he is counting a loss of Tk 8,000 to 10,000 per bigha.

Farmer Robiul in Bilsha Village said, he cultivated four bighas of contract land. He have to count an extra cost of Tk 3,000-4,000 per bigha.

He mentioned, it has been impossible for him and other marginal farmers to pay debts.

"If the government waives agriculture loan interest, our debt loads will be reduced a bit," he added.

Garlic growers Mozdar and Shafiqul of Kundil Villge at Tarash Upazila said, in the Chlnbeel region, the plough-free garlic cultivation began about 10 years back. Though there were fair prices in the beginning, they have been getting dismal prices for the last several years and incurring losses.

According to them, their losses can be recouped a little bit if their co-crops like watermelon and Bangi make good yields and get fair prices.

Deputy Director of the DAE here Subrata Kumar Sarkar said, compared to that of the last year, garlic cultivation exceeded the season's target in the Chalan Beel region.

At present the garlic price is slightly cheaper, he mentioned, adding, but farmers may get higher prices if they stockpile their produce.

But they can't stockpile because of their debt burden, he mentioned again. So they are selling their half-ripen garlic, he concluded.











