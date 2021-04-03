

The Moon Shining

Silky rays falling ov'r the earth twinkle

The moon magnanimously says thou to be

Fair shining abroad with a sheet to see.



Beneath the sky stars drizzling

Laughing, peeping making us charming.



Ripples in the river dashing the shore

Murmaring sounds in the air making roar.

Children not only, sexuagenarian can't but

Enjoy meriment in nature of hut.



Shining moon shining moon

See me soon with a boon

Trees and plants having mats on the field

Bright pearls in the medow-way to guild

Blessing angels bearing doctrines from God

To the humanity for their mental broad.

No more no more in the world

Dense forest with devils in a herd.



Green grasses bathed with frost dropping

Slowly to the ground making earth sloping.



Sleeping crowed dreaming destiny of fate

Sudden out break at the call of ended night.

No more sleep no more sleep

But to wake and to go for thine reap

