Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:14 PM
Literature

The Moon Shining

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Anowar Hossain

The Moon Shining

The Moon Shining

Lo! lo the moon contaminated with wrinkle
Silky rays falling ov'r the earth twinkle
The moon magnanimously says thou to be
Fair shining abroad with a sheet to see.

Beneath the sky stars drizzling
Laughing, peeping making us charming.

Ripples in the river dashing the shore
Murmaring sounds in the air making roar.
Children not only, sexuagenarian can't but
Enjoy meriment in nature of hut.

Shining moon shining moon
See me soon with a boon
Trees and plants having mats on the field
Bright pearls in the medow-way to guild
Blessing angels bearing doctrines from God
To the humanity for their mental broad.
No more no more in the world
Dense forest with devils in a herd.

Green grasses bathed with frost dropping
Slowly to the ground making earth sloping.

Sleeping crowed dreaming destiny of fate
Sudden out break at the call of ended night.
No more sleep no more sleep
But to wake and to go for thine reap
And to go for thine reap.



