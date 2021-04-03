

Assassin

I quietly dressed up and wore my moccasin,

And headed towards so far which was unseen,

I got off the rickshaw and smartly sauntered in,

The queue was too long except for any din,

The people were eager though not that green,

I calmly glanced around and boldly joined in,

The sun steadily went upand kept on glaring,

Albeitmy patience held high my chin,

Did my blood clot or is it little thin?

The nurse greeted me with a merry grin,

My bare arm gotneedled bythevaccine,

Did I do the right or did I make any sin?

IsCovid no more my dear assassin?



The poet teaches English at DPS STS Dhaka











