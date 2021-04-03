|
Nights
|
(i)
Nights are flowers
In the name of fragrance
They feed you darkness
By the promise of dream
They leave you to nightmares.
But still
Nights are flowers
With all the darkness they have
They give you the light of truth.
(ii)
Eyes are nights
So dense, so damn mysterious;
Deep, dark; unfathomable
Eyes are nights.
(iii)
I afford no place to live
But one thing I can give
I've nights for you
Night which falls
Like drops of dew
I afford no place to live
I sleep on nights.
The poet is Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate