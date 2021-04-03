(i)

Nights are flowers

In the name of fragrance

They feed you darkness

By the promise of dream

They leave you to nightmares.

But still

Nights are flowers

With all the darkness they have

They give you the light of truth.



(ii)

Eyes are nights

So dense, so damn mysterious;

Deep, dark; unfathomable

Eyes are nights.



(iii)

I afford no place to live

But one thing I can give

I've nights for you

Night which falls

Like drops of dew

I afford no place to live

I sleep on nights.



The poet is Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate







