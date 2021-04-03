Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021
Home Women's Own

Children of SOS Children’s Village Dhaka celebrate National Children’s Day

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Ayman Anika

Children of SOS Children’s Village Dhaka celebrate National Children’s Day

SOS Children's Village Dhaka, a non-governmental social development organization, had arranged two very auspicious events to celebrate National Children's Day along with Mujib Borsho. The children of SOS Children's Village Dhaka enthusiastically celebrated the 101st birthday celebration of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on March 17. A 'Voluntary Blood Donation Program' was held on the March 18 at SOS National Training Centre by SOS Children's Village in collaboration with Red Crescent Blood Bank Mohammadpur.
On March 17 children of SOS Children's Village Dhaka cheerfully took part in numerous cultural programs. These programs were primarily focused on the history of Bangabandhu's long struggle and his great sacrifice for the nation. The director of this organization A K M Azizur Rahman said, "these programs will contribute to the development of children's social skills and will highlight their latent talent." Echoing the same words, a very bright resident of SOS Children's Village Dhaka, Nasrin said that she had gained the opportunity to socialize through these cultural programs and she considers this opportunity a very valuable one. On the morning of March 17, a group of children participated in a cultural program held at Sheikh Fazilutunnessa Mujib Mohila Technical Training Centre. The Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden invited a group of 14 children to participate in a cultural event the following day. The entire children's village was decorated with colorful balloons and flags, and the joyous mood of the children had made the environment livelier.
The Voluntary Blood Donation Program was arranged on March 18 and Tapon Kumar Biswas, the programme director and joint secretary of the NGO Affairs Bureau from the Prime Minister's Office had addressed this programme as  chief guest. Thewelcome address was given by Munsur Hasan Khandaker, principal of SOS VTC Dhaka in this program. The special guest of this program Dr Md Enamul Haque, the national director of SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh, had also addressed this program, and Md Saiful Islam, the project director of SOS Children's Village had presided over the programme and gave the thank you note. Zainal Abedin, the director of the State and Blood program from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, and advocate Mahbubur Rahman Talukdar were among the special guests. Eighty boys from the SOS Youth Village had voluntarily donated their blood and the guests of this event emphasized that blood donation is a noble and a secular act.
SOS Children's Village Dhaka celebrated the National Children's Day and Mujib Borsho by organizing these joyful and noble events, and the guests of these events heartily praised this thoughtful endeavor of the authority of SOS Children's Village, Bangladesh.



