

Pathao food arranges jobs for 50 transgenders

Present in the event as the chief guest was Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Atiqul Islam and as a special guest was Jatiya Sangsad member, Asaduzzaman Noor. Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director, Apex Footwear Ltd and Fahim Ahmed, President, Pathao Ltd were also present.

These fifty foodmen are not defined by their sexual orientations or their gender congruences, they are people with complex histories and varied identities. Pathao which has the vision of "Moving Bangladesh" believes in equality and has taken this initiative to be more inclusive and welcoming in the spirit of freedom and liberty. With this event, Pathao is opening its doors to not just people of this particular community but also to every single specially-abled person.

Under the slogan of - we all together will build-up Dhaka, a healthy, vigorous and modern Dhaka', Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), wholeheartedly appreciated Pathao and Apex's initiative. He said, "The Northern City Corporation was, is and will continue to support transgender people in their skills development and job creation in the future." Expressing solidarity during the event, he said, "Freedom is for all. Today, those who are employed as food men, will take part in many other activities in the future, including driving. "

Hon'ble Member of Parliament Asaduzzaman Noor in his speech said, "Bangladesh has come a long way. We are getting wishes and appreciation in the international arena. There is a need to change the mindset in parallel with this progress. I would like to thank Pathao for organizing such a wonderful event and for facilitating income generation of 50 transgender people. Surely, Bangladesh will move forward with you".

Fahim Ahmed, The President of Pathao in regards to "Shadhinota Shobari" said, "This is the perfect way to celebrate our nation's fiftieth birth anniversary and I am incredibly happy that we got a chance to include these individuals in our vision for Moving Bangladesh."

Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director of Apex, said, "Empowerment is the key to moving forward. A society can only prosper when every individual - regardless of caste, gender - can be recognized and empowered. Let's change our perspective and learn to give people the respect they deserve. We are all human beings, we all have a story, and everyone's story is important. The soul has no gender. The real courage is to have self-confidence without imitating others and to put it into action."

















