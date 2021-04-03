

Dream fulfilled through hard work

Alisha Pradhan founder and CEO of HerNet Tv, said, " when My elder sister went to publisher for publication her first book she gather a bed experience that time we decided we will help the young writer to publication their book for their writing inspiration. For the bed experience not influences to stop their writing."

Currently she is working with communication . Because Of her profession and passion she loves to be introduced with new people. She loves to join public events. She noticed that not only students but also the professionals are not used to good communication. Maximum time their career growth stops just because of bad communication. In university we have a communication course too but that's not enough. Students need to know more techniques of communication. Besides, everyone faces some problems like pronunciation, social anxiety . etiquette and other stuff. That's why she writes this book to give them a complete knowledge of communication. Where and how they can express themselves and generate revenue in their life. Also in this book they can get an overview of the corporate culture with interview and resume tips. The ultimate goal of this book is to remove the lack of knowledge of communication and make everyone skillful. Everyone should read this book one time in their life to be a good communicator.

Rodela Tasnuva Sristy: She is currently studying in the Department of Food and Nutritional Science at the National College of Home Economics. From a very young age, she has been working with various social development activities. In addition to her studies, she is currently working as a content creator at the Writers' Club and as a content writer at Priyo Ishkul. Her dream is to create a safe environment for children in the world. She believes that just as writing can express everything in one's mind without hesitation, it can also touch the minds of others. She dreams of becoming a famous writer and wants to bring positive change in people's lives through writing, eradicating blind faith and superstition of society. Apart from writing, Rodela is also an expert in physical exercises(such as yoga), poem recitation and playing the tabla.She was born in Narayanganj near Dhaka and grew up in Dhaka.

Her first book is going to be published through the initiative of HerNet Tv. Her first book is going to be published jointly with Neela Moni Goswami. The interesting thing about this book is that on the same cover, readers can enjoy both fiction and non-fiction stories at the same time.

Neela Moni Goswami: This happy and ecstatic girl loves to dream. She dreams of carrying loads of books and explore the world with them. To see the dream come to life, she has written two original horrors, 'Takey Bhalobeshey' and 'Etiqueta' also edited a translated horror 'Kangkal Sarabor'. She is publishing non-fiction this year named 'Social Media Marketing' for people who want to build a social media marketing career. She tried to sum up everything to know about social media marketing in this book. Along with that, she put some valuable tips and tricks that will help the readers enrich their knowledge and learn something new. Also, readers will know the various sources of social media earnings that are legitimate and totally proven. Besides that, HerNet TV is publishing another horror collection book of the writer with the collaboration with Rodela Tasnuva Srishty. The specialty of this book is this it carries fiction and non-fiction, both genres of horror. Currently, she's studying Child Development Social Relations at the National College of Home Economics. Along with her studies, she's working in a digital marketing agency. Sometimes, she's into freelancing as well. Affiliate marketing, content writing, and print on demand are some of them. She's also the founder of 'Writer's Club BD', the largest community for content writers. The goal is to encourage people to spread the light of knowledge through their writings.

Sumaiya Zaman Mim: The girl has a deep love for society and social work. She always feels like more comfortable introducing herself as a youth activist. She is heading the Creative Content Department of Storyteller, She also manages the Social MEDIA Marketing team in here. She is also known as a Writer, Reciter, Event Organizer, Active volunteer, Project Manager , Digital Marketer, Voice Artist and many more.

Besides that, HerNet Tv is publishing a fictional Novel book. Her book is dedicated to all the brave women who are able to overcome all obstacles and move forward skillfully.

The specialty of this book is, this is a kind of storytelling book, where she covered some girls story who are facing various problems including rape, physical disability, unhealthy family ties, cyber bullying, social bulling and overcoming these problems. The specialty of this book is, it will send an awareness message to every sectors people. In her upcoming book, she has shared true struggling of five women.

Zinat Tabassum Hassan: Zinat Tabassum Hassan is a mother of an amazing 13 years old boy named Mohammad Arab Ayaan. Besides being a mother, she is heading the Product Development Department of Team Sourcing Company Ltd.

She is also a Painter and have covered a number of International Art Exhibitions around the world.

She has achieved a lot of things in life but according to her, nothing beats being a Mother. Being a Mother is a tough job with a heap of challenges as she believes that she is not only raising her son for the future of her family but also a Man for the future of the nation.

In her upcoming book, she has shared some candid conversations between her and her son on various topics at multiple stages of life.

The motive behind writing this book is to convey a simple message to the mothers and that is, 'Small talks with your son at early stage can bring big changes to the world'.

She is she is thankful to HerNet TV and Alisha Pradhan for coming up with such a big and wonderful platform.















