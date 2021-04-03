

Watermelon Juice

1 small sweet watermelon (a 6 pounder will do)

1 small lime, juiced (optional)



Instructions

1. Slice the watermelon in half. Using a big spoon, scoop chunks of sweet watermelon into the blender. Discard the rind.

2. Blend the watermelon until it is totally pulverized. This shouldn't take more than a minute. For extra flavor, squeeze the juice of one small lime into the blender and blend for a few seconds.

3. If your watermelon is notably pulpy or seeded, pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher. If not, you can pour it directly into glasses filled with ice. Watermelon juice will keep in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 4 days. The juice will separate over time; stir it with a spoon to recombine.