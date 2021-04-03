Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown       Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader      
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Musk Melon Juice

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Musk Melon Juice

Musk Melon Juice

Ingredients
1 muskmelon or kharbuja or cantaloupe, any size
cane sugar or golden sugar or jaggery as required - optional

Instructions
1. Rinse the musk melon in water. Cut into half.
2. Then slice them into long pieces.
3. Remove the peel and separate it from the flesh. Remove the seeds.
4. Chop and add in a blender. Add the sugar or jaggery.
5. No need to add water. Blend till smooth.
6. Pour the muskmelon juice in glasses and serve muskmelon juice immediately.
7. You can add ice cubes if desired.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Watermelon Juice
Musk Melon Juice
Stay hydrated during summer heat
 Poriborton Foundation commemorates Int’l Day of Happiness
India Food Festival at Inter Continental Dhaka
A journey to the root of ethnicity
Joy of rooftop gardening
Recipe


Latest News
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’
Child Daycare Centre Bill 2021 placed in Parliament
BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus
Sunday's MBBS final exams postponed
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
14 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment
17 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man held with 20kgs hemp in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Govt to announce lockdown from Apr 5: Quader
Delay in disposal of cases
3 Rohingyas burnt alive in Ukhia fire
UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh
COVID: 50 die in a day, 6,830 new cases
Dhaka Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport
Bangladesh women cricket team get Test status
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft