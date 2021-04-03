

Musk Melon Juice

1 muskmelon or kharbuja or cantaloupe, any size

cane sugar or golden sugar or jaggery as required - optional



Instructions

1. Rinse the musk melon in water. Cut into half.

2. Then slice them into long pieces.

3. Remove the peel and separate it from the flesh. Remove the seeds.

4. Chop and add in a blender. Add the sugar or jaggery.

5. No need to add water. Blend till smooth.

6. Pour the muskmelon juice in glasses and serve muskmelon juice immediately.

7. You can add ice cubes if desired.









