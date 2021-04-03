

Dr Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka.

Water is lost on a daily basis through your breath, perspiration, urine and bowel movements. Consuming beverages and foods that contain water is necessary to replenish its water supply and for proper bodily function.

How much water do we need?

Although a seemingly basic question there is no simple answer. Understanding the importance of water to our health and well-being is of paramount importance for a better quality of life. Varying recommendations have been forthcoming but, in truth, your water needs depend upon many factors, including your health, how active you are and where you live. On average, a person should have eight (8oz) glasses or roughly two liters of water every day. During the warmer months, you should drink roughly two and a half liters.

How do you know if you are hydrated?

Dehydration can occur when you have insufficient water in your body to carry out normal bodily functions. Your energy can be drained with a feeling of tiredness even with mild dehydration. Signs of dehydration include lightheadedness, headaches, tiredness, dizziness, cramping in the arms and legs, dry mouth or eyes, constipation, and having very concentrated urine. There are some people who are more at risk for dehydration during the summer months, including-

* Individuals who take diuretics

* Anyone with poor oral intake

* Those with heart or kidney disease

Stay hydrated during summer heat

Sticking with water is the best way to stay hydrated. Sometimes people want some variety in their beverages throughout the day. You can change it up by adding some fresh fruit, like cucumber, water melon, orange, pineapple, etc for added flavor and or other un-sweetened beverages. Sugar and caffeine have dehydrating effects.

Health benefits of drinking water in summer

Water is your body's principal chemical component, making up, on average, 60 percent of your body weight. Every system in your body depends on water. Drinking moderate amount of water in summer carries several health benefits for individuals. Let's see what does drinking 7-8 glass of water a day truly bring for your health and how much beneficial it is to keep body and muscles regulated on hot days.

Weight loss

Water is an effective appetite suppressant. So, consuming water cuts down hunger and reduces need for extra meals.

Combats dehydration

Water is a wonder drug dealing dehydration. 7-9 glass water intake a day regulates body temperature and replaces the essential electrolytes lost due to excessive sweating.

Deals digestive problems

Drinking good quantity of water flushes out toxins and poisonous compounds out of body. It regulates digestion avoiding constipation, acidity, kidney stone and stomach cramps. Helps dissolve minerals and other nutrients to make them accessible to the body. Protect body organs and tissues.

Makes heart healthy

More the heart pumps water more it becomes strong and protects against heart attacks. Thus drinking water makes heart healthy. It also increases blood flow to the heart enhancing its health.

























